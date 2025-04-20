InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

InspireMD Stock Performance

Shares of InspireMD stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. InspireMD has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $3.80. The company has a market cap of $76.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InspireMD

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in InspireMD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of InspireMD by 721.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 854,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 750,635 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in InspireMD by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 30,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 18,233 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in InspireMD by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 24,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in InspireMD in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.78% of the company’s stock.

About InspireMD

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Stent System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; and SwitchGuard NPS, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; as well as treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

