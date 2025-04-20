Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Short Interest Update

Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 861,400 shares, a decrease of 33.2% from the March 15th total of 1,290,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 574.3 days.

Intact Financial Stock Up 1.4 %

OTCMKTS:IFCZF opened at $211.88 on Friday. Intact Financial has a twelve month low of $159.44 and a twelve month high of $211.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

