Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,787 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 21,203 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on IPAR. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.80.

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $104.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.65 and a twelve month high of $148.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.15.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.05). Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $361.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inter Parfums Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.87%.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

