InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 6,159 ($81.89).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IHG. Citigroup dropped their price target on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 8,900 ($118.34) to GBX 7,500 ($99.72) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 7,750 ($103.04) to GBX 8,000 ($106.37) in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.26) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 7,800 ($103.71) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at GBX 7,592 ($100.94) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 8,794.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 9,235.92. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1 year low of GBX 7,032 ($93.50) and a 1 year high of £109.75 ($145.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -162.30, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of £15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is a positive change from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous dividend of $0.53. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. InterContinental Hotels Group’s payout ratio is presently 41.03%.

In other news, insider Byron Elmer Grote purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of £127.25 ($169.19) per share, with a total value of £50,900 ($67,677.17). Corporate insiders own 5.99% of the company’s stock.

)

Our presence

IHG® Hotels & Resorts is a global hospitality company,

with 19 hotel brands, one of the industry’s largest

loyalty programmes, over 6,300 open hotels in more

than 100 countries, and a further 1,800 hotels in our

development pipeline.

Our ambition

To deliver industry-leading growth in our scale,

enterprise platform and performance, doing so

sustainably for all stakeholders, including our hotel

owners, guests and society as a whole.

Our strategy

To use our scale and expertise to create the

exceptional guest experiences and owner returns

needed to grow our brands in the industry’s most

valuable markets and segments.

