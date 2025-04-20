Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 63.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 322,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.23% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 295.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 269,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 250.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 25,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 18,516 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 153.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 141,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 85,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 120,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCR opened at $19.61 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.01 and a 1-year high of $19.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.53.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

