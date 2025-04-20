Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Short Interest Up 46.7% in March

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,100 shares, an increase of 46.7% from the March 15th total of 32,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 298,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

PRFZ stock opened at $35.28 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $45.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0437 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

