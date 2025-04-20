Invesco (IVZ) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Invesco to post earnings of $0.40 per share and revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Invesco had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 12.77%. On average, analysts expect Invesco to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco Stock Up 1.1 %

IVZ opened at $12.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.41 and a 200-day moving average of $16.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Invesco has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $19.55.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.49%.

IVZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. TD Cowen cut Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Invesco from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Bank of America cut their target price on Invesco from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.03.

View Our Latest Analysis on Invesco

Invesco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.