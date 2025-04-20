Invesco Ltd. Acquires 11,656 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 624,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,656 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.39% of Cousins Properties worth $19,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cousins Properties by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,802,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,936,000 after acquiring an additional 985,934 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,491,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,352 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,600,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,612,000 after purchasing an additional 585,659 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,160,000 after buying an additional 208,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,875,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,105,000 after buying an additional 538,074 shares in the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CUZ opened at $26.82 on Friday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $32.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 89.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.24.

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.62. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 5.36%. Research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 426.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CUZ shares. Wolfe Research raised Cousins Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Cousins Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.70.

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

