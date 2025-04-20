Invesco Ltd. Acquires 16,266 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,248,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,266 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $20,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 13,934 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 93,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $951,000. Finally, Martin Worley Group acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Insider Activity

In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $130,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 372,226 shares in the company, valued at $3,737,149.04. This represents a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,919 shares in the company, valued at $766,781.90. This trade represents a 6.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AGNC shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Argus raised AGNC Investment to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $8.34 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $10.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). AGNC Investment had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 21.92%. Analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 17.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 148.45%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.