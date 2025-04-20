Invesco Ltd. Acquires 33,596 Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 585,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,596 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in GameStop were worth $18,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in GameStop by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,144,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036,032 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,659,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,769,000 after acquiring an additional 380,554 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in GameStop by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,610,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,146,000 after acquiring an additional 107,354 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in GameStop by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,565,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,401,000 after acquiring an additional 60,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in GameStop by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,069,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,526,000 after purchasing an additional 42,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alain Attal acquired 10,000 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $257,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 572,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,740,948. This trade represents a 1.78 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence Cheng bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.54 per share, with a total value of $107,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,820. This trade represents a 6.41 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 515,000 shares of company stock worth $11,140,200. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GME stock opened at $26.81 on Friday. GameStop Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $64.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.95 and a beta of -0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.02.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.21. GameStop had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GME shares. StockNews.com upgraded GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Wedbush set a $11.50 price target on GameStop in a report on Wednesday, March 26th.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

