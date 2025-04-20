Invesco Ltd. Acquires 360,282 Shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,212,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360,282 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.52% of Archer Aviation worth $21,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Archer Aviation by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 27,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Archer Aviation by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Archer Aviation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer Aviation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.61.

In other Archer Aviation news, CFO Mark Mesler sold 62,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $479,386.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 630,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,852,871.10. The trade was a 8.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tosha Perkins sold 49,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $379,402.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,789,449.20. This represents a 17.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 424,780 shares of company stock worth $3,158,081. Insiders own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

ACHR stock opened at $7.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.30. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.03. Archer Aviation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $12.48.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.10. On average, research analysts expect that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

