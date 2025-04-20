Invesco Ltd. Acquires 75,473 Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 756,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,473 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.15% of Perdoceo Education worth $20,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,209,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,379,000 after buying an additional 352,470 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 686,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,182,000 after purchasing an additional 265,401 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 742,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,650,000 after buying an additional 160,162 shares during the last quarter. Kennondale Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 4th quarter valued at $2,558,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 353.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 110,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 86,227 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP Elise Baskel sold 17,818 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $430,482.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,432.64. The trade was a 16.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 35,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $921,536.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,640.91. This represents a 14.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,691 shares of company stock worth $2,774,669 over the last ninety days. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Perdoceo Education Stock Down 2.3 %

PRDO stock opened at $25.27 on Friday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a twelve month low of $17.35 and a twelve month high of $29.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.69.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $176.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.12 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio is 23.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

(Free Report)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.