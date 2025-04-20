Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,431 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.28% of Dolby Laboratories worth $20,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 436.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 528 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 207.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 778 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. 58.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 40,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total transaction of $3,395,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,257.36. This trade represents a 39.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 18,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $1,517,633.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 37,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,037.50. This represents a 32.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,121 shares of company stock valued at $5,501,324. Company insiders own 38.39% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Down 0.3 %

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

NYSE DLB opened at $71.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.33 and its 200 day moving average is $78.30. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.35 and a twelve month high of $89.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

