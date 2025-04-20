Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 118.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 446,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 241,812 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.73% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $18,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares during the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 219,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,156,000 after buying an additional 13,897 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of PRFZ stock opened at $35.28 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a twelve month low of $32.53 and a twelve month high of $45.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.24.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0437 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.