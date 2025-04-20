Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) by 534.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,722,099 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450,652 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Mitek Systems were worth $19,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,595 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Mitek Systems in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Lazari Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mitek Systems

In other news, CEO Edward H. West bought 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $506,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,550. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on MITK shares. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Mitek Systems from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Mitek Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.88.

Mitek Systems Price Performance

MITK stock opened at $7.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.38. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $14.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.07). Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 2.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitek Systems Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

