Invesco Ltd. Buys 2,229,805 Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Free Report) by 2,346.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,324,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,229,805 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 3.83% of Invesco Mortgage Capital worth $18,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 427.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the third quarter worth $62,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. 40.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Price Performance

IVR opened at $6.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.23. The firm has a market cap of $435.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.43. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $9.97.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.21). Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.18 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 209.23%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.