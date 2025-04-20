Invesco Ltd. Cuts Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,192 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $17,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,737,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter worth $13,354,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,110,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,110,000 after acquiring an additional 315,474 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 312,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,863,000 after purchasing an additional 182,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,055,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $36.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.63. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $30.88 and a 52-week high of $49.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.04.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $190.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.37 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 20.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

Insider Transactions at National Storage Affiliates Trust

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Director Michael J. Schall acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.54 per share, with a total value of $154,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,240. This represents a 200.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.28.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

