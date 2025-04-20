Invesco Ltd. Decreases Stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 81.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 146,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660,288 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $18,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $269,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,232.32. This represents a 67.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ELF. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $174.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $74.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.82.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ELF stock opened at $52.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.18. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.40 and a 52 week high of $219.77.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.35). e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 16.88%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

