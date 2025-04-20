Invesco Ltd. Decreases Stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 81.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 146,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660,288 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $18,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other e.l.f. Beauty news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $269,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,232.32. This represents a 67.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ELF
e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance
Shares of ELF stock opened at $52.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.18. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.40 and a 52 week high of $219.77.
e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.35). e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 16.88%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.
About e.l.f. Beauty
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than e.l.f. Beauty
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- J.B. Hunt Transport Overcorrects Into a Buying Opportunity
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- AppLovin: Can Record Profits Overcome Market Skepticism?
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 04/14 – 04/18
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.