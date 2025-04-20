Invesco Ltd. Grows Stake in GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Free Report) by 4,382.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 249,654 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.93% of GeneDx worth $19,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WGS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GeneDx during the fourth quarter worth $380,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in GeneDx by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new stake in GeneDx in the 4th quarter valued at about $361,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in GeneDx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $403,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on GeneDx from $75.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of GeneDx from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GeneDx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

Insider Activity at GeneDx

In other GeneDx news, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 1,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $130,041.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,937 shares in the company, valued at $308,975.76. This represents a 29.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Feeley sold 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.71, for a total value of $362,565.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,492 shares in the company, valued at $821,261.32. This represents a 30.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,780 shares of company stock worth $12,907,437 in the last three months. 27.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GeneDx Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of WGS opened at $95.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.71 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.04. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $115.60.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.66. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $95.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

GeneDx Profile

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

