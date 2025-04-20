Invesco Ltd. Grows Stake in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,116,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 197,770 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $21,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,366,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,522,000 after buying an additional 768,891 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,266,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,458,000 after acquiring an additional 398,005 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $2,480,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Ready Capital by 205.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 484,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 326,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ready Capital by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after purchasing an additional 295,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Capasse bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.80 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 319,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,640. This represents a 3.23 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RC opened at $4.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.18 million, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.23. Ready Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is currently -18.94%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RC shares. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Ready Capital from $6.25 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Ready Capital from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citizens Jmp cut Ready Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.04.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

