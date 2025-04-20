Invesco Ltd. Grows Stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) by 55.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,082,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,162,379 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $20,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 18,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 122,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 908,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NOVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Roth Mkm downgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Roth Capital cut Sunnova Energy International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $1.00 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.37.

Sunnova Energy International Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NOVA opened at $0.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.08. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($2.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($2.17). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 51.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $224.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

