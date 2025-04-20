Invesco Ltd. Grows Stock Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,261,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272,771 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.79% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $20,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GT. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 251.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GT opened at $9.75 on Friday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1-year low of $7.27 and a 1-year high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.18.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 6.21%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GT shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Argus raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.78.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment is involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires and related products and services in North, Central, and South America.

