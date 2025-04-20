Invesco Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 245,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,169 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $19,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petra Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $80.74 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $77.86 and a 52 week high of $84.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.3189 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

