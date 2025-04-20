Invesco Ltd. Has $18.25 Million Stake in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,051,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 398,882 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $18,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Innoviva by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,312,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,524,000 after buying an additional 84,934 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Innoviva by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,932,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,872,000 after acquiring an additional 121,162 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Innoviva by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,424,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,712,000 after acquiring an additional 370,795 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Innoviva by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,357,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,219,000 after purchasing an additional 13,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Innoviva by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,146,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,887,000 after purchasing an additional 81,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Innoviva

In related news, major shareholder Alexander J. Denner sold 1,196,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $20,966,989.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,658,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,140,511.60. This represents a 17.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva Trading Up 1.0 %

Innoviva stock opened at $18.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.79. Innoviva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.83 and a 52 week high of $21.28.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $91.81 million during the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 18.31%. Analysts expect that Innoviva, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Innoviva in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

