Invesco Ltd. Has $18.67 Million Holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,216,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 250,339 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $18,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter worth $200,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 118.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 422,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,273,000 after buying an additional 229,293 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 26,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 7.0% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 60,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE APLE opened at $11.87 on Friday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day moving average of $14.71.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $333.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.11 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 14.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on APLE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

