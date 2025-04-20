Invesco Ltd. Has $18.71 Million Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,558 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $18,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 3,620.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the third quarter worth $45,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on OGS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ONE Gas from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised ONE Gas to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.21.

NYSE OGS opened at $77.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.74. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.31 and a 52 week high of $78.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34. The firm had revenue of $630.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.58 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.70%. On average, analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

