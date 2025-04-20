Invesco Ltd. Has $18.71 Million Stock Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 250,594 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,019 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.44% of Maximus worth $18,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Maximus by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 356 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Maximus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Maximus by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Maximus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Maximus by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 786 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Maximus

In other Maximus news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $988,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,512 shares in the company, valued at $171,167.68. This represents a 85.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jan Madsen sold 2,439 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total value of $165,144.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,225,347.87. This represents a 11.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMS has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Maximus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

Maximus Stock Performance

Shares of MMS stock opened at $67.29 on Friday. Maximus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.77 and a 12 month high of $93.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.22. Maximus had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 21.95%. Equities research analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.81%.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

