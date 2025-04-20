Invesco Ltd. Has $19.44 Million Holdings in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,207,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 542,002 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $19,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inceptionr LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 43,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 5,513 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,320,000 after buying an additional 10,017 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,633,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,311,000 after buying an additional 12,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $5.43 on Friday. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.02 and a 1 year high of $7.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.06. The stock has a market cap of $491.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33.

New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

New York Mortgage Trust ( NASDAQ:NYMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $26.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 million. New York Mortgage Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 15.46%. As a group, equities analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -70.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

