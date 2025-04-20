Invesco Ltd. Has $19.88 Million Position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,311,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,088 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust were worth $19,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $552,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 119,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 27,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after buying an additional 6,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust alerts:

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

BCAT stock opened at $13.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.47. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 52 week low of $12.91 and a 52 week high of $17.18.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Cuts Dividend

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.2848 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 24.81%.

(Free Report)

–

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.