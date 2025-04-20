Invesco Ltd. Has $20.10 Million Position in Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Free Report) by 72.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 697,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293,049 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 3.07% of Byrna Technologies worth $20,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Byrna Technologies by 321.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 18,855 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Byrna Technologies by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 314,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after acquiring an additional 84,723 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Byrna Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $2,741,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,249,000. 25.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Byrna Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BYRN opened at $21.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.38. The company has a market cap of $493.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33 and a beta of 2.19. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $34.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Byrna Technologies ( NASDAQ:BYRN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $26.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.26 million. Byrna Technologies had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 14.92%. As a group, analysts expect that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Luan Pham sold 33,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $1,010,851.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,078.12. This represents a 63.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Wager sold 12,500 shares of Byrna Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $367,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,230,175.90. This represents a 5.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Byrna Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 20th.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

