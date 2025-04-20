Invesco Ltd. Has $20.34 Million Stock Position in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Winmark were worth $20,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WINA. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Winmark by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Winmark by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Winmark by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Winmark by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Winmark by 145.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Stock Performance

Shares of WINA stock opened at $343.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 0.64. Winmark Co. has a 52 week low of $295.79 and a 52 week high of $431.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $331.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $370.97.

Winmark Increases Dividend

Winmark ( NASDAQ:WINA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.03). Winmark had a negative return on equity of 93.24% and a net margin of 49.15%. The company had revenue of $21.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This is a boost from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Winmark’s payout ratio is presently 33.06%.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato’s Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

