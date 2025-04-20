Invesco Ltd. Has $20.42 Million Stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Invesco Ltd. cut its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 985,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,127 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust were worth $20,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 102,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 104,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 78,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust

In other news, Portfolio Manager Tony Kim acquired 27,000 shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.57 per share, with a total value of $501,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 193,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,907.81. The trade was a 16.21 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Cuts Dividend

Shares of BSTZ stock opened at $16.70 on Friday. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $22.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.80 and a 200-day moving average of $20.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.2218 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.

