Invesco Ltd. Has $20.76 Million Stock Position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 721,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,168 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.45% of Alkermes worth $20,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alkermes by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 2,231.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 558.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alkermes

In other news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 144,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $5,131,207.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,875 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,298.75. This represents a 71.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Alkermes from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Alkermes Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $27.05 on Friday. Alkermes plc has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $36.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.73 and a 200-day moving average of $30.43. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.39.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. Alkermes had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. Analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

