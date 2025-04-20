Invesco Ltd. Has $20.87 Million Stock Holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,762,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100,950 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.88% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $20,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 100,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 11,033 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 318,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 107,435 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter worth $952,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $15,653,000. 99.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SHO. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

NYSE:SHO opened at $8.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.69 and its 200-day moving average is $10.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.16. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $12.41.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $214.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.17 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 9.04%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 257.14%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

