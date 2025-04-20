Invesco Ltd. Has $21.51 Million Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 697,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,964 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.79% of Patterson Companies worth $21,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 501.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Patterson Companies stock opened at $31.33 on Friday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.45 and a 12-month high of $31.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Patterson Companies in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.57.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

