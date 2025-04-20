Invesco Ltd. Increases Holdings in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,355,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,140,037 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.95% of Bitfarms worth $19,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC lifted its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 617.9% in the 4th quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 13,352,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,896,000 after purchasing an additional 11,492,650 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Bitfarms by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,553,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,705,000 after buying an additional 6,477,985 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Bitfarms by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,501,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after buying an additional 1,370,102 shares during the last quarter. SRN Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bitfarms during the fourth quarter worth $1,192,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Bitfarms during the fourth quarter worth $791,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

Bitfarms Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BITF opened at $0.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 3.74. Bitfarms Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bitfarms ( NASDAQ:BITF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $54.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.22 million. Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 22.17% and a negative net margin of 69.08%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bitfarms Ltd. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

BITF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Bitfarms from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Bitfarms in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $3.25 target price on Bitfarms in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BITF

Bitfarms Profile

(Free Report)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.