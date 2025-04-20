Invesco Ltd. Lowers Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,651 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of Churchill Downs worth $20,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 2,733.3% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on CHDN shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Churchill Downs from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Friday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.44.

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $101.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.39. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52-week low of $96.67 and a 52-week high of $150.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.06). Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 43.67% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $624.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Churchill Downs Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is 7.04%.

Churchill Downs announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

