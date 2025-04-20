Invesco Ltd. Makes New $20.57 Million Investment in ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN)

Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,574,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in ServiceTitan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,365,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of ServiceTitan in the 4th quarter valued at $3,692,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan during the 4th quarter valued at $87,896,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in ServiceTitan during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceTitan in the 4th quarter worth about $10,450,000.

Get ServiceTitan alerts:

ServiceTitan Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of TTAN stock opened at $119.89 on Friday. ServiceTitan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.81 and a fifty-two week high of $123.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.08.

Insider Transactions at ServiceTitan

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 5,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $520,007.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,452,434.30. This represents a 5.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO David Sherry sold 10,175 shares of ServiceTitan stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $963,063.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 325,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,799,961.85. This trade represents a 3.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

TTAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on ServiceTitan from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of ServiceTitan in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of ServiceTitan from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of ServiceTitan from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on ServiceTitan in a report on Friday, December 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.54.

View Our Latest Analysis on ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceTitan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceTitan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.