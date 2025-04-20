Invesco Ltd. Purchases 96,573 Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 49.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,573 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $21,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OTTR. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 181,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,411,000 after buying an additional 25,552 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Otter Tail by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

OTTR stock opened at $78.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.03. Otter Tail Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.66 and a fifty-two week high of $100.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.62. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.49.

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Otter Tail had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $303.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.75 million. On average, research analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.525 dividend. This is a boost from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.29%.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

