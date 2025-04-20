Invesco Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.53% of ESCO Technologies worth $18,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 152.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 380,104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,634,000 after purchasing an additional 229,601 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,066,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ESCO Technologies by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,187,000 after buying an additional 67,116 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $5,265,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 340.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,413 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 34,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESE opened at $151.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.04. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.84 and a 52-week high of $171.28.

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.34. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 10.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 2nd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.51%.

ESE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on ESCO Technologies from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

