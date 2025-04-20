Invesco Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 260,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,521 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $20,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCI. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International Stock Up 1.2 %

Service Co. International stock opened at $77.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $67.19 and a 12 month high of $89.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.98.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 12.39%. Equities analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 36.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Service Co. International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Read Our Latest Report on SCI

Insider Activity

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $4,228,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 982,333 shares in the company, valued at $83,066,078.48. The trade was a 4.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tony Coelho sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $515,385.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,712,674.96. The trade was a 12.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.