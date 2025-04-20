Invesco Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 598,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,081 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.98% of Trustmark worth $21,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Trustmark by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,686,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,493,000 after acquiring an additional 30,057 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,472,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,708 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trustmark by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,515,000 after buying an additional 15,627 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Trustmark by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 894,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,649,000 after buying an additional 6,683 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 6.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 598,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,059,000 after buying an additional 37,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRMK opened at $32.75 on Friday. Trustmark Co. has a 12 month low of $26.65 and a 12 month high of $40.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. Trustmark had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 10.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trustmark Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Trustmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is 26.37%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Trustmark in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Trustmark from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Trustmark from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trustmark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

