Invesco Ltd. Raises Stock Position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,406 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.02% of PROG worth $17,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in PROG during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PROG by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in PROG by 248.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PROG during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in PROG by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Get PROG alerts:

PROG Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of PRG opened at $26.22 on Friday. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 5.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.96.

PROG Increases Dividend

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. PROG had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $623.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from PROG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. PROG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PROG news, Director Caroline Sio-Chin Sheu purchased 1,650 shares of PROG stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.01 per share, with a total value of $46,216.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,330.91. This represents a 9.92 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas C. Curling acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.88 per share, with a total value of $298,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 45,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,880.44. This trade represents a 27.85 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on PRG. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of PROG in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PROG

PROG Company Profile

(Free Report)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.