Invesco Ltd. Reduces Holdings in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53,642 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.46% of DXP Enterprises worth $18,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 2,220.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in DXP Enterprises by 3,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Longboard Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. 74.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David R. Little purchased 5,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.70 per share, with a total value of $496,117.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,257,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,002,941.10. This represents a 0.48 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kent Nee Hung Yee sold 3,457 shares of DXP Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.43, for a total value of $305,702.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,088,317.07. The trade was a 4.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,785 shares of company stock worth $1,139,818 in the last 90 days. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens upped their target price on shares of DXP Enterprises from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th.

DXP Enterprises Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of DXPE opened at $80.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.27 and its 200 day moving average is $79.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.25 and a 12-month high of $107.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.29.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.49. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The firm had revenue of $470.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.00 million. Research analysts expect that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

