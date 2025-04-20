Invesco Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,099,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 131,243 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.09% of CVR Energy worth $20,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVI. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the third quarter worth $43,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in CVR Energy in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CVR Energy by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in CVR Energy by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVR Energy

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 244,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $3,934,062.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 69,107,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,316,637.58. This trade represents a 0.35 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 1,463,876 shares of company stock worth $25,440,929 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on CVI shares. StockNews.com upgraded CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on CVR Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $21.20.

CVR Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CVI opened at $18.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 305.70 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.86. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $34.08.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.12). CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

