Invesco Ltd. Sells 12,881 Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,589 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 12,881 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $20,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMR. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 312 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $272.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Price Performance

Shares of AMR stock opened at $124.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.44. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $100.00 and a one year high of $347.60.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $617.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

