Invesco Ltd. Sells 1,948 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $19,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 71.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,304,000 after buying an additional 20,134 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 528,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,812,000 after purchasing an additional 29,025 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter worth $427,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $112.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66 and a beta of 1.62. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.25 and a 52 week high of $166.34.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.22). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 2.72%. Analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $145.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 16th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.70.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

