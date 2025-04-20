Invesco Ltd. Sells 271,707 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,229,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 271,707 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $18,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 17,658 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,105,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,716,000 after purchasing an additional 39,417 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $522,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of BDJ stock opened at $7.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.52 and a 200 day moving average of $8.62. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $9.07.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0619 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

