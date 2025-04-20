Invesco Ltd. Sells 29,089 Shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 290,643 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 29,089 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in ePlus were worth $21,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ePlus by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of ePlus by 256.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 421 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ePlus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in ePlus by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in ePlus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

ePlus Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLUS opened at $59.08 on Friday. ePlus inc. has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $106.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.59.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.37). ePlus had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 11.23%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ePlus inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ePlus Company Profile



ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; managed services or infrastructure and cloud; and enhanced maintenance support, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted and managed, and managed security services; and professional, staff augmentation, cloud consulting, consulting, and security services.

