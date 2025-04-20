Invesco Ltd. Sells 58,006 Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 58,006 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $18,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lindsay by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,260,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,091,000 after buying an additional 10,649 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 348,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Lindsay by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 146,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,288,000 after acquiring an additional 7,952 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lindsay by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,338,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lightrock Netherlands B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,396,000. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Lindsay from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th.

Lindsay Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Lindsay stock opened at $124.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.96. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.72. Lindsay Co. has a 12-month low of $109.27 and a 12-month high of $140.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.55. Lindsay had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $187.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lindsay Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lindsay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.48%.

Lindsay Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

Featured Articles

